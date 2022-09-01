One booked for duping Haryana MLA’s son of 49 lakhs in lieu of job to his cousin

: The Haryana police have booked a person for allegedly duping Pundri independent MLA Randhir Golan’s son of ₹ 49 lakhs in lieu of a job to his cousin in the state police.

As per the police complaint filed by the MLA’s son Amit Singh at sector 14 police station in Panchkula, accused Vinod Kharab had promised him to help his cousin in selection for the post of assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in 2020.

Kharab, in the complaint, has been mentioned to be associated with BJP’s Kisan Morcha. Archana Gupta, BJP’s Panipat district president said that Kharab was earlier associated with the Kisan Morcha of the party but was expelled.

On Amit’s complaint, the police on July 5 registered an FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust.) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code against Kharab.

Anil Kumar, incharge of Sector 14 police station of Panchkula, said the investigation in the case is on but the accused has not been arrested yet.

Amit told HT said that he knew Kharab for the past couple of years as they worked together and the latter told him that he has good links in the HSSC and can help his cousin get a job. Later, they agreed to pay him ₹ 49 lakhs and ₹ 25 lakhs were paid as the first installment in August 2020 days before the written exam and the rest of the money was paid as the second installment later, he alleged.

“But the name did not appear in the (HSSC) list and we tried to contact him for the money,” he added.

Amit said that his father also contacted him on phone and asked him to return the money on several occasions but he evaded every time.

MLA Golan, who is a sitting MLA and supporting the BJP-led coalition government which has promised zero-tolerance on corruption in government appointments, refused to comment on the issue, saying that his son will provide all the information as he has filed the complaint.

Members of opposition parties in the state have targeted the ruling BJP for promoting corruption in government appointments.

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja have targeted the BJP and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, demanding an inquiry by a sitting high court judge in the allegations of corruption in the HSSC.

Hooda demands CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that a CBI investigation headed by a sitting judge should be ordered into the irregularities in recruitments by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Reacting to the registration of a case against a person for duping MLA Golan’s son, the leader of opposition, in statement, said the episode has confirmed corruption in recruitments done by HSSC and HPSC.

The former Chief Minister said evidence of corruption in the jobs ranging from Group-D, Clerk to Naib Tehsildar, Dental Surgeon and HCS are matters of public knowledge. “A number of cases of paper leaks and cash for jobs have come to light. But despite the opposition raising the issue in the assembly, the government has not conducted a fair investigation in any case,” he said.

Hooda said no action has been taken against the persons sitting in high chairs in any case till date. “It is clear that the government itself is giving protection to the recruitment mafia,” he said.

The former CM said that earlier the HPSC deputy secretary was caught red handed with ₹ 90 lakh in his office. “The accused had confessed to rigging from dental surgeon to HCS recruitment. Jobs are being sold like goods at a grocer’s shop,” he alleged. ENDS

