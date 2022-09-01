One booked for duping Haryana MLA’s son of ₹ 49 lakhs in lieu of job to his cousin
As per the police complaint filed by the Haryana MLA’s son Amit Singh at Panchkula, accused Vinod Kharab had promised him to help his cousin in selection for the post of assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in 2020
: The Haryana police have booked a person for allegedly duping Pundri independent MLA Randhir Golan’s son of ₹ 49 lakhs in lieu of a job to his cousin in the state police.
As per the police complaint filed by the MLA’s son Amit Singh at sector 14 police station in Panchkula, accused Vinod Kharab had promised him to help his cousin in selection for the post of assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in 2020.
Kharab, in the complaint, has been mentioned to be associated with BJP’s Kisan Morcha. Archana Gupta, BJP’s Panipat district president said that Kharab was earlier associated with the Kisan Morcha of the party but was expelled.
On Amit’s complaint, the police on July 5 registered an FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust.) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code against Kharab.
Anil Kumar, incharge of Sector 14 police station of Panchkula, said the investigation in the case is on but the accused has not been arrested yet.
Amit told HT said that he knew Kharab for the past couple of years as they worked together and the latter told him that he has good links in the HSSC and can help his cousin get a job. Later, they agreed to pay him ₹ 49 lakhs and ₹ 25 lakhs were paid as the first installment in August 2020 days before the written exam and the rest of the money was paid as the second installment later, he alleged.
“But the name did not appear in the (HSSC) list and we tried to contact him for the money,” he added.
Amit said that his father also contacted him on phone and asked him to return the money on several occasions but he evaded every time.
MLA Golan, who is a sitting MLA and supporting the BJP-led coalition government which has promised zero-tolerance on corruption in government appointments, refused to comment on the issue, saying that his son will provide all the information as he has filed the complaint.
Members of opposition parties in the state have targeted the ruling BJP for promoting corruption in government appointments.
Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja have targeted the BJP and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, demanding an inquiry by a sitting high court judge in the allegations of corruption in the HSSC.
Hooda demands CBI probe into irregularities in recruitment
Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said that a CBI investigation headed by a sitting judge should be ordered into the irregularities in recruitments by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).
Reacting to the registration of a case against a person for duping MLA Golan’s son, the leader of opposition, in statement, said the episode has confirmed corruption in recruitments done by HSSC and HPSC.
The former Chief Minister said evidence of corruption in the jobs ranging from Group-D, Clerk to Naib Tehsildar, Dental Surgeon and HCS are matters of public knowledge. “A number of cases of paper leaks and cash for jobs have come to light. But despite the opposition raising the issue in the assembly, the government has not conducted a fair investigation in any case,” he said.
Hooda said no action has been taken against the persons sitting in high chairs in any case till date. “It is clear that the government itself is giving protection to the recruitment mafia,” he said.
The former CM said that earlier the HPSC deputy secretary was caught red handed with ₹ 90 lakh in his office. “The accused had confessed to rigging from dental surgeon to HCS recruitment. Jobs are being sold like goods at a grocer’s shop,” he alleged. ENDS
-
Revised budget estimates: 2022-23 | GMADA earmarks ₹1,500 cr for land acquisition
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has earmarked Rs 1,500 crore for land acquisition and enhanced compensation, for the year 2022-23. GMADA chief administrator Amandeep Bansal said this will be spent on acquisition of land for Eco City 1, 2, IT City, and Aerotropolis (an extension of Aerocity) projects of the Authority. The revised budget estimates for the year 2022-23 stand at ₹5,200-crore, a 30% jump from 2021-2022 when it was ₹4,000-crore.
-
UIET penalised for not refunding student’s fee
The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Chandigarh, has directed University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, to refund ₹38,000 taken as fees along with interest. Despite opting out, a seat was allotted to The complainant, Apurv Singhal, a resident of Sector 48 at Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology in Sector 26. Singhal told the commission that despite writing numerous emails as well as personal visits, the university didn't refund the fees.
-
PGIMER performs first ever robot assisted stent implant
The advanced cardiac centre of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research performed the first ever robotically assisted bioresorbable stent implantation on a 47-year-old patient. The patient was suffering from coronary artery disease with 90% stenosis of major coronary arteries. Head of the department of cardiology, Dr Yash Paul Sharma, who performed the surgery with his team added that PGIMER's cardiology department has achieved least mortality (6.8%) in patients with acute coronary syndrome including cardiogenic shock and comorbidities of all age groups.
-
Cable theft at 66KV grid: 50k Kharar resident sans power for 14 hours
As many 50,000 residents of Kharar were without power from 3 pm on Tuesday to 5 am on Wednesday, due to cable theft at the 66 KV grid in Gillco Valley. This affected the 66 KV Gillco and 66 KV Ansal grids, officials said. Kharar sub-division comes under the Ropar circle of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. As per the record, there is no backup source for both 66 kV grids in Kharar sub division.
-
NCRB report 2021: 88% suicide victims in Chandigarh were earning less than ₹5L per annum
The increasing cost of living seems to be taking toll on low-income groups as 88.33% of those who died by suicide in the city in 2021 were earning less than five lakh per annum, data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau has revealed. In 2021, there was a slight dip in suicide cases (6.25%), with Chandigarh logging 120 deaths by suicide against 128 in 2020. While 84 victims were men, 36 were women.
