One booked for extortion on Ludhiana farm activist’s complaint

The Jagraon police have booked a person for issuing extortion threats to a farm activist and YouTuber, Kapil Narula.

According to Narula, on June 25 around 8pm, he had received a call from a person who identified himself as Sukha Faridkotia.

The caller threatened Narula and asked him to arrange ₹20 lakh in cash.

He disconnected the call and later tried to contact Narula repeatedly. However, he did not respond, the police said.

Faridkotia, the complainant said, then sent a message threatening him with dire consequences in case he didn’t arrange the money.

“The caller also threatened that my children’s life will be in danger if I did not accept his demands,” Narula told the police.

He said after discussing the issue with his family, he reported the matter to the police.

According to Kamaldeep Kaur, Jagraon Bus Stand police post incharge, a case under Section 387 of the IPC has been registered against Sukha Faridkotia.

“Soon after receiving the complaint, we registered an FIR and started an investigation. We have got the mobile number from which the extortion calls were made,” the cop said.

Kapil Narula had caught the limelight when he donated a generator to the protesting farmers at Singhu border.

He was also honoured by Balbir Singh Rajewal during the first farmer mahapanchayat of Punjab at Jagraon for donations and vociferously advocating for the farmers’ cause.

His son and daughter-in-law, Samreet and Arshreet, are noted social media influencers with considerable fan following.

Narula, who runs a photography studio in Jagraon City, said the caller had asked him to speak on WhatsApp.

“After he made extortion threats, I disconnected the call and shared its recording with the police,” Narula said.