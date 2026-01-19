One held after shootout in Haryana’s Sonepat

The Crime Investigation agency (CIA)-1 of Kharkhauda police in Sonepat arrested a wanted criminal after a brief-exchange of fire from near Industrial model township (IMT) turn in Sohti village. The arrested accused Ankit Ridhau was carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 on his head for beating up a Punjab resident Didar Singh

The arrested accused Ankit Ridhau was carrying a bounty of ₹5,000 on his head for beating up a Punjab resident Didar Singh, who was going to Sonepat court to appear as an eyewitness against him two weeks ago in connection with a dacoity incident which took place at Bhigan toll plaza in 2021. Ankit and his aides had looted the toll plaza in 2021 where Didar Singh was manager.

According to police officials, Didar Singh, who currently stays in Odisha, came to Sonepat two weeks ago to appear in the court and the accused along with his aides thrashed him and he sustained leg injuries. Later, Didar Singh was rushed to a hospital and the accused threatened to kill him if he appeared in court.

Kharkhauda CIA in-charge Beer Singh said that they have recovered a country made weapon and bike from the accused, who is undergoing treatment in the civil hospital.

“We got a tip-off about Ankit’s presence in the IMT area and we surrounded him. When we asked him to surrender, he fired shots at us. After exchange of fire, the accused was arrested. A bounty of ₹5,000 was announced after he and his aides beat up a Punjab resident when he was on his way to appear in the local court,” Singh added.