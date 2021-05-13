One held for abducting, snatching service weapon of ASI in Amritsar

A Vallah village resident in Amritsar was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abducting an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) after snatching his service revolver with the help o his two aides in the Makboolpura area on Tuesday night.

The ASI, Chatar Singh, was later on thrown out of the running car. The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhjinder Singh. The police have identified Sukhjinder’s two aides as Harjinder Singh and Harjit Singh, who are absconding.

A police team led-by sub-inspector (SI) Tarlochan Singh had set up a barricade near Mehta Turn in Makboolpura when a Hyundai Verna car was indicated to stop. Instead of stopping, the car sped past the barricading.

Tarlochan instructed the ASI and head constable Malkit Singh to chase the accused on a motorcycle.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-City3) Harpal Singh said: “The accused were chased down after a few kilometres. The ASI told the accused to turn their car towards the police station. The ASI sat with the accused in their car. Instead of turning the car towards the police station, the accused sped it towards the Grand Trunk (GT) road. When the ASI opposed the move, the accused manhandled him and snatched his service revolver at gunpoint. The ASI was thrown out of the car a few kilometres away.”

While one of the accused has been arrested, hunt is on to nab the others, he said. A case under Sections 379-B (snatching by force), 353 (assault to deter public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act has been registered. The police have also recovered the Verna car and the snatched service revolver.