One held for desecration of Guru Granth Sahib in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested a person for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Lohara village in the district. The police said that the accused, Pradeep Kumar, has been booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.
As per the police complaint filed by Sucha Singh, president of Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Lohara, a torn page of ‘bir’ of Guru Granth Sahib was found in a room of the gurdwara. The gurdwara staff examined the Guru Granth Sahib and found that somebody had allegedly torn “ang” of Guru Granth Sahib. Later, they examined the CCTV cameras of the gurdwara premises and found that the accused had entered the gurdwara around 1.38 pm on August 2 and he came out with a torn “ang” of the Guru Granth Sahib. Even the accused tried to open the locker, it was alleged in the police complaint.
Additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said that acting on the complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
-
Four killed, 2 injured in gas leak at factory in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh
Four workers were killed and two sustained injuries in a gas leak at a factory in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Rajbir, Ajay Kumar, Jagatpal and Prakash, all residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the conditions of Mayank and Vikas, both UP residents, are critical. The DC said the incident occurred due to a gas leakage in which four workers died and two are critically injured.
-
Spice of life | Twists, turns in daring dash to meet deadline
Sunday mornings are sacred for all working professionals. One needs the extra hour in bed to rejuvenate or even procrastinate. Most personal work gets pushed to the weekends – very little gets done and the remaining is pushed yet again to the following Sunday. In the government, all field officers are always required to be present and available no matter if it's a festival, holiday or Sunday.
-
5 weeks after Srinagar woman’s murder, husband, in-laws arrested
Five weeks after a woman was found dead in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five people, including The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38's husband and mother-in-law, after the postmortem revealed that her death was caused due to strangulation. The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38, had been found dead in suspicious circumstances at her in-laws' house in Nundresh, Colony-B, Bemina on June 27. The woman's husband Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar and her in-laws, including three women , were arrested.
-
7-year service in backward areas: RBA/ALC staffers told to furnish undertaking
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered beneficiaries of Resident of Backward Areas and Actual Line of Control categories to furnish an undertaking saying they have served in theses areas for at least seven years. The government has sought compliance report from officials within a month. Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting.
-
‘Ride with pride’: HRTC adds 18 more cabs to Shimla fleet
Eighteen more Innova taxis were added to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's (HRTC's) fleet in the Queen of Hills on Wednesday, under the 'ride with pride' scheme. These vehicles, which cost ₹2.91 crore, were procured under the Smart City Shimla Project. Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Shimla was not only the capital of the state but also a famous international tourist destination. Around 3,000 people use the taxi service everyday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics