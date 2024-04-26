One held for duping Panchkula man of 29 lakh with foreign job promise

Police have arrested one person for duping a resident of Kheda village in Panchkula of ₹29 lakh on the pretext of getting him a job in Canada. The accused neither returned the money nor arranged his visa. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the four under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Raipur Rani police station. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Karan Verma from Jind.

Complainant Chamman Lal, from the Kheda village, told the police that he was working as an accountant in Raipur Rani grain market in 2021. Jatin, his neighbour, told him that his sister Komal is settled in Canada and can get him a job there. Komal assured the victim of a job. In August 2021, the accused got his passport made and asked him to pay ₹9 lakh. After some time, Komal called Chamman and asked him to pay the remaining ₹20 lakh to her father to get the visa, for which the complainant sold his three shops.

Later, Komal called him and informed him that his flight was on January 16, 2022, from Delhi airport. When he reached there on January 16. He was given Indonesian visa by another accused Karan. Chamman called Komal who told him that he would have to stay in Indonesia for three months and from there he would be sent to Canada. After spending 45 days in Indonesia, he returned to India.

In December 2022, Komal told him that he would be sent to Canada via Dubai but after staying there for 20 days, he came back to India. After living in different places, Chamman returned home and asked for a refund of his money.

The accused was produced before a court and sent to three-day police remand.