One held for duping Panchkula residents on pretext of doubling investment
Police arrested the owner of a real estate company for allegedly cheating more than 100 people by making false promises of offering double return on monetary investments.
The arrested person, identified as Uday Partap Singh of Rampur village in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his current rented accommodation in Lucknow by Sector 16 chowki in-charge Sushil Kumar.
He was later produced in the local court on Monday and has been sent to a five-day police remand.
The case dates back to June 2020, when a complaint was registered by Harikesh Maurya of Mauli Jagran and Jeevan Kumar of Saketri. The duo said they had been depositing money in the company named Real Vision Land Developers and Infratech and Real vision developers India Limited since 2011 on the promise of double returns.
“Over 100 people have deposited money in this company, as the company had assured us that our amount will be doubled within five days,” they said in the FIR.
Detailing the fraud, they said, “When we visited the company (Real Company Land developers Limited) at its office in sector 16, Panchkula, we found the office was closed. We got to know that the company has been closed. When inquired from the employees, they assured that we will get money back within 2 months. But after two months MD and directors stopped answering our calls.”.
A case was registered and after two years, following which the accused was arrested.
Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday recorded a fine 7-1 win over Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the opening match of the 3rd Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament, being held at the Astro Turf Hockey Ground, 3 BRD Air Force.Sargent Rahul Kumar Rajbhar scored two goals for the winning team and was named as man of the match. In other matches, Army XI handed Punjab and National Bank a 3-0 defeat, while Indian Oil outplayed South Central Railway 6-2. Air marshal K Anantharaman VSM, air officer-in-charge administration and Air Force Sports Control Board president were the chief guests on the opening day of the tournament, which is being organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board.
The green cover in the city is set to increase manifold come this monsoon. On the directions of the Union home minister Amit Shah, the UT administration has prepared a detailed plan for afforestation to be done by different UT departments. During his recent visit to the city, Shah had asked the administration to increase the tree cover in the city. Thereafter, UT adviser Dharam Pal directed the forest department to chalk out a plan.
Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor's job in the institute. Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
Amid Covid spike in NCR, Chandigarh adviser says speed up children’s immunisation
Amid another surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children. The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group kicked off on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020). The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.
Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019. In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.
