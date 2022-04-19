One held for duping Panchkula residents on pretext of doubling investment

Police arrested the owner of a real estate company for allegedly cheating more than 100 people by making false promises of offering double return on monetary investments.

The arrested person, identified as Uday Partap Singh of Rampur village in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from his current rented accommodation in Lucknow by Sector 16 chowki in-charge Sushil Kumar.

He was later produced in the local court on Monday and has been sent to a five-day police remand.

The case dates back to June 2020, when a complaint was registered by Harikesh Maurya of Mauli Jagran and Jeevan Kumar of Saketri. The duo said they had been depositing money in the company named Real Vision Land Developers and Infratech and Real vision developers India Limited since 2011 on the promise of double returns.

“Over 100 people have deposited money in this company, as the company had assured us that our amount will be doubled within five days,” they said in the FIR.

Detailing the fraud, they said, “When we visited the company (Real Company Land developers Limited) at its office in sector 16, Panchkula, we found the office was closed. We got to know that the company has been closed. When inquired from the employees, they assured that we will get money back within 2 months. But after two months MD and directors stopped answering our calls.”.

A case was registered and after two years, following which the accused was arrested.

Trishla City RWA elects builder as its president

Mohali In possibly the first such instance, members of the Residents’ Welfare Association of Trishla City, Zirakpur, have elected the builder, Harish Gupta, as its president. The election was held under the supervision of the Zirakpur municipal council. Gupta, who has been elected for a period of one year, also lives in Trishla City. Gupta has also been serving as the president of Zirakpur Builders Association for five consecutive tenures. “Buyers have trusted and invested their hard-earned money in my company and therefore it is my duty to serve them with all sincerity,” he said.

E-rickshaw batteries stolen in Mauli Jagran

Chandigarh The batteries of an e-rickshaw were stolen from Charan Singh Colony on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. The victim, Haseen Khan, had parked his e-rickshaw near his house only to discover that the batteries had been stolen. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

UT teachers raise longstanding demands

Chandigarh A Joint Action Committee of Teachers met UT’s school education director (DSE) Palika Arora to discuss pending demands of government school teachers. Convener Bhag Singh Kairon said release of pending DA and job security for contract/guest/SSA teachers, pay hike for STT teachers, part-time to full-time Ayas were among issues discussed. The DSE assured the delegation time-bound resolution to the issues.

Abhinav ousts Gaurish at AITA C’ship

Chandigarh Abhinav Sangra eased past Gaurish Madaan 6-2, 6-0 to book his spot in the pre-quarterfinals of the boys U-16 category AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Monday. In other matches, Love Pahal beat Arishant Siwach 6-2, 6-1, while Sachit Thakur handed Pratyush Gupta a double bagel to progress. Yug Raj Mahi and Ayaan Chandel also moved into the last-16 of the boys U-12 category

1,017 students graduate CU

Chandigarh Chandigarh University (CU) held its annual convocation ceremony for its science students’ 2021 batch at the university campus in Gharuan. Nobel Laureate Sir John Roberts awarded degrees to 1,017 science stream students, saying “Covid has once again proved that the science of Biotechnology has the potential to change the world and make it a better place to live.”

Lecture on fire safety at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University security chief Vikram Singh, in collaboration with the municipal corporation fire crew, organised a lecture-cum-demonstration session on fire security and prevention at the Girls Hostel 1. More than 30 staff members and students from different hostels attended the lecture, which was followed by the hands-on demonstration on using fire extinguishers and other measures in case of emergency.

World Heritage Day at Panjab University

Chandigarh Panjab University’s (PU) department of Library and Information Science celebrated World Heritage Day on the theme ‘Heritage and Climate: Significance of Heritage with respect to International Day for Monuments and Site’. Chairperson Shiv Kumar initiated the event, where faculty members spoke about heritage sites and their importance.

Chandigarh College of Architecture marks World Heritage Day

Chandigarh Chandigarh College of Architecture celebrated the 59th annual festivities week, ARCHO 2022 and World Heritage Day by hosting various activities including sports events, a fashion show, a prize distribution ceremony among others.

5-day national conference at NITTTR

Chandigarh A five-day national conference on the theme ‘Creating Future Path of Scientific Development in 75th Year of Independence’, jointly organised by National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) and Vigyan Parishad Panchnad was inaugurated on Monday. NITTTR director SS Pattnaik spoke about the need to orient the youth to the contribution of freedom fighters from fields of science and education, who paved the way for a modern India.

IAF hand CISF 7-1 drubbing at hockey tournament

Chandigarh

Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday recorded a fine 7-1 win over Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the opening match of the 3rd Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament, being held at the Astro Turf Hockey Ground, 3 BRD Air Force.Sargent Rahul Kumar Rajbhar scored two goals for the winning team and was named as man of the match. In other matches, Army XI handed Punjab and National Bank a 3-0 defeat, while Indian Oil outplayed South Central Railway 6-2. Air marshal K Anantharaman VSM, air officer-in-charge administration and Air Force Sports Control Board president were the chief guests on the opening day of the tournament, which is being organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board.