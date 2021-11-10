Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One held with 55kg opium in Jalandhar
One held with 55kg opium in Jalandhar

Updated on Nov 10, 2021 12:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Jalandhar rural police on Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler with 55kg of opium during a special checking near Kartarpur here.

The accused has been identified as Yudhvir Singh, alias Yodha, of Devidaspur village in Jandiala Guru, Amritsar.

Yudhvir is a proclaimed offender and is wanted in many cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police also seized a Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV from him, said director general of police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota in a release.

The DGP said police had set up a “naka” (check barrier) on the Kartarpur-Kishanpura road as part of an ongoing special drive against drugs.

The police team signalled the SUV being driven by Yudhvir to stop for checking, he said. Upon its search, 55kg of the contraband was recovered from his possession. Yudhvir’s accomplice, Palwinder Singh, alias Sunny, of Amritsar managed to flee, he said in a statement.

During preliminary interrogation, Yudhvir revealed that he had received the consignment through a drug smuggler, Navpreet Singh, alias Nav, a native of Vajir Bhullar village in Beas, and is presently residing abroad, the DGP said.

“Yudhvir revealed that Nav has been supplying large amounts of drugs, mainly opium and heroin, in Punjab through his aides. Pertinently, Nav was facing criminal cases under NDPS Act and is also wanted in a murder case in Phillaur. Recently, Nav’s name also appeared in the 300kg heroin consignment recovered by the special cell of Delhi Police,” he said.

Jalandhar SSP (rural) Satinder Singh said investigations are on and more recoveries and arrests are expected to be made soon.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
