Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One held with over 2kg heroin in Jalalabad

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Jan 20, 2025 07:40 AM IST

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varinder Brar said that following a tip-off, police nabbed the accused near Nanak Nagri link road in Jalalabad with the consignment of heroin.

Fazilka police on Sunday arrested Kewal Singh, a resident of Chak Bajida village, with 2.41kg of heroin in Jalalabad, a sub-division of Fazilka district, officials said.

A case under Sections 21-23/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Sadar, Jalalabad against the accused, the police added.
A case under Sections 21-23/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Sadar, Jalalabad against the accused, the police added.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varinder Brar said that following a tip-off, police nabbed the accused near Nanak Nagri link road in Jalalabad with the consignment of heroin.

“The unregistered bike he was travelling on has also been impounded. As per our initial probe, Kewal Singh had procured heroin dropped via drones from Pakistani smugglers in the Tahlianwala and Chak Bajida areas and was en route to supply it further on a bike,” Brar said.

A case under Sections 21-23/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Sadar, Jalalabad against the accused, the police added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On