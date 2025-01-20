One held with over 2kg heroin in Jalalabad

Fazilka police on Sunday arrested Kewal Singh, a resident of Chak Bajida village, with 2.41kg of heroin in Jalalabad, a sub-division of Fazilka district, officials said. A case under Sections 21-23/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Sadar, Jalalabad against the accused, the police added.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varinder Brar said that following a tip-off, police nabbed the accused near Nanak Nagri link road in Jalalabad with the consignment of heroin.

“The unregistered bike he was travelling on has also been impounded. As per our initial probe, Kewal Singh had procured heroin dropped via drones from Pakistani smugglers in the Tahlianwala and Chak Bajida areas and was en route to supply it further on a bike,” Brar said.

