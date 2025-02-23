Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

One held with stolen vehicle in Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 23, 2025 07:34 AM IST

The accused was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Qadir Shah, a resident of Aikal Mir Khanyar

Police on Saturday arrested a person and recovered a stolen vehicle used in an extortion case.

He was apprehended by the team of Safakadal police station in connection with the extortion case vide FIR No. 02/2025 under Section 308(2) of the BNS. (iStock)
He was apprehended by the team of Safakadal police station in connection with the extortion case vide FIR No. 02/2025 under Section 308(2) of the BNS. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Qadir Shah, a resident of Aikal Mir Khanyar. He was apprehended by the team of Safakadal police station in connection with the extortion case vide FIR No. 02/2025 under Section 308(2) of the BNS. “Upon his disclosure, a stolen (Alto) vehicle has been recovered by the investigating team. More recoveries are expected in the ongoing case. It is pertinent to mention here that the accused person is involved in more than 30 FIRs involving theft and extortion in addition to being booked under PSA twice,” police spokesman said in a statement.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On