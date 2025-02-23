One held with stolen vehicle in Kashmir

Police on Saturday arrested a person and recovered a stolen vehicle used in an extortion case. He was apprehended by the team of Safakadal police station in connection with the extortion case vide FIR No. 02/2025 under Section 308(2) of the BNS. (iStock)

The accused was identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Shah, son of Ghulam Qadir Shah, a resident of Aikal Mir Khanyar. He was apprehended by the team of Safakadal police station in connection with the extortion case vide FIR No. 02/2025 under Section 308(2) of the BNS. “Upon his disclosure, a stolen (Alto) vehicle has been recovered by the investigating team. More recoveries are expected in the ongoing case. It is pertinent to mention here that the accused person is involved in more than 30 FIRs involving theft and extortion in addition to being booked under PSA twice,” police spokesman said in a statement.