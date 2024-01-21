One injured as bike-borne men open fire at Sonepat sweet shop

A milkman was injured after three bike-borne assailants opened fire outside a sweet shop at Gohana, Sonepat, on Sunday. The injured, Bijender of Mahra village, was rushed to civil hospital in Gohana. His condition was said to be stable. (iStock)

The eatery owner, Neeraj, said the incident took place in the morning when the workers were busy preparing “jalebis”.

“Three bike-borne assailants came to the shop and opened fire and Bijender sustained injuries. They fired multiple shots and the workers rushed inside. The assailants threw a piece of paper, demanding ₹2 crore. They threatened to kill us if the extortion amount was not given. The piece of paper mentioned gangsters Neeraj Faridpur, Bahu and Kala Kharampuria,” the complainant added.

He said assailants had also opened fire at this shop in 2017, but the accused were arrested.

A Sonepat police spokesperson said an attempt to murder and extortion case has been registered against the unidentified accused and a hunt has been launched to arrest them.