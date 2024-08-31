 One injured in scuffle between cops deployed for security of Moose Wala’s father - Hindustan Times
One injured in scuffle between cops deployed for security of Moose Wala’s father

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Aug 31, 2024 02:25 PM IST

The trio of gunmen had gotten into a verbal spat, which escalated while they were still at the Moose Wala’s residence; two of them got into a scuffle with Gurdeep, leaving him injured

The three Punjab Police personnel deployed for security of slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, clashed with each other at the singer’s residence in Moosa village of Mansa district late on Friday night.

Slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala and his father Balkaur Singh (File)
One of the security personnel, Gurdeep Singh, sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to Civil Hospital, Mansa, where he is undergoing treatment. According to the information, he sustained a head injury but his condition was said to be stable.

The trio of gunmen had earlier gotten into a verbal spat, which escalated while they were still at the singer’s residence. Two of them got into a scuffle with Gurdeep, leaving him injured.

Sharing further details, Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Meena said, “I have asked the officials to give details of the incident. One gunman is admitted to the hospital. The police are investigating the matter, we will take appropriate action after getting complete details.”

The incident raised concerns about the security arrangements. Balkaur Singh, who has faced heightened security concerns since the murder of his son, was at home during the incident.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / One injured in scuffle between cops deployed for security of Moose Wala's father
