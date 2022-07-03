One killed in celebratory firing in Patti
A 32-year-old man was killed in a celebratory firing during a party in Chuslewar village in Patti sub-division, police said on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Gurvel Singh of the same village.
Police said the incident took place at around 12 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when a DJ party was going on at the home of the village’s former sarpanch Rasal Singh, who was celebrating the birth of his grandson.
During the party, someone opened firing and one of the shots hit on Gurvel’s head. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar and died on Saturday morning, police said.
Patti Sadar station house officer (SHO) Sukhbir Singh said, “Our teams are working to identify the accused. Statements of the family are being recorded. As per the statements, a case will be registered. We are yet to ascertain if the weapon used was legal or not.”
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics