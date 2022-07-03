One killed in celebratory firing in Patti

A 32-year-old man was killed in a celebratory firing during a party in Chuslewar village in Patti sub-division, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Gurvel Singh of the same village.

Police said the incident took place at around 12 am on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when a DJ party was going on at the home of the village’s former sarpanch Rasal Singh, who was celebrating the birth of his grandson.

During the party, someone opened firing and one of the shots hit on Gurvel’s head. He was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar and died on Saturday morning, police said.

Patti Sadar station house officer (SHO) Sukhbir Singh said, “Our teams are working to identify the accused. Statements of the family are being recorded. As per the statements, a case will be registered. We are yet to ascertain if the weapon used was legal or not.”