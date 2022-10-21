Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One killed in clash over land dispute in Jind

One killed in clash over land dispute in Jind

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 21, 2022 01:51 AM IST

Pale Ram succumbed to bullet injuries and six others were injured as both sides attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons

One killed in clash over land dispute in Jind
One killed in clash over land dispute in Jind
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: One person was killed and six others were injured in a clash over a land dispute in Jind’s Gangoli village on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Pale Ram, 35. Police said that heated arguments between the two sides turned violent when a man, identified as Kulbir, who is deputed as special police officer (SPO) in Faridabad, opened fire. Pale Ram succumbed to bullet injuries and six others were injured as both sides attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons. Pillu Khera police station SHO, Hari, said they have booked Kulbir under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the incident is being probed thoroughly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out