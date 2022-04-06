One more arrested in embezzlement of 3.74 crores panchayat funds in Sangrur

: The vigilance bureau on Tuesday arrested another former sarpanch for his alleged involvement in the case of misappropriation of ₹3.74 crores of panchayat funds in at least four villages in Sangrur, making it the third arrest in the matter in two days.

Gurmeet Singh, former sarpanch of Chandu village, was arrested for allegedly misappropriating ₹1.33 crores of panchayat funds, the VB officials said, adding that the rest of the amount was embezzled from other villages.

The vigilance bureau has initiated an investigation into the misappropriation of panchayat funds in four villages, including Chandu, Rajalheri, Navan Gayon and Shergarh.

“The investigation is on in the case and we will arrest all persons involved in the matter,” Guatam Singal, SSP vigilance, Patiala range, said.

On Monday, the vigilance bureau arrested panchayat secretary Dhanwant Singh and Paramjeet Singh, a former sarpanch of Nayagaon village in the case.

SSp Singal said the panchayat secretary had taken the record pertaining to expenditure of panchayat funds of these villages to his home and tried to destroy it.

The accused have been booked under various sections of IPC and PC Act.