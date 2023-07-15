One-year-old girl mowed down by SUV in Chandigarh’s Sector 37

A one-year-old girl asleep on the footpath was mowed down by a SUV near Kashyap Rajput Dharamshala in Sector 37 on Thursday. Nathi Ram, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, who routinely visits the dharamshala, was parking his car, when he failed to notice that there was a child under the rag, leaving her injured, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The driver of the Mahindra XUV 500, Nathi Ram, 69, who is the chairman of the dharamshala, was arrested from the spot.

As per police, the toddler’s mother, Anita, 40, is a resident of Kansal village and works as a labourer.

On Thursday, she was working on repairing the footpath outside the dharamshala, while her daughter Saloni was asleep on the footpath, covered with a rag.

Nathi Ram, a resident of Dadumajra Colony, who routinely visits the dharamshala, was parking his car, when he failed to notice that there was a child under the rag, leaving her injured.

Saloni was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where she was pronounced dead.

Police booked Ram under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 39 police station. He was later bailed out.

Teen pedestrian killed in Chandimandir hit-and-run

Panchkula In yet another hit-and-run accident in Panchkula, a speeding motorcycle left a 16-year-old pedestrian dead at Bir Ghaggar village in Chandimandir on Thursday night.

The deceased, Piyush Sharma, alias Kaka, was a resident of Bir Ghaggar village.

His friend Harish Kumar of the same village told the police that he and his brother run a garments shop in the village.

On Thursday, he and Piyush were taking a walk along Kawad Shivar near Chandimandir Cantonment railway station around 10 pm. Piyush was walking ahead of him, when a motorcycle hit him from behind, causing him to fall on the road and suffer injuries on the abdomen and leg.

The motorcyclist also fell, but managed to get up and escape, while he was picking up Piyush, alleged Harish.

With the help of passers-by, he took Piyush to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors referred him to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, after first aid.

But Piyush was declared dead by doctors at GMCH.

On Harish’s complaint, police have booked the unidentified motorcyclist under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station.

