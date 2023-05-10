Mohali: Online fraudster dupes taxi driver of 46,000

An online fraudster posing as an army officer duped a cab driver of ₹46,000 on the pretext of paying cab charges through an online payment app. The taxi driver, Arun Kumar, in his complaint, said he received a call from an unidentified number. The caller said he was an army officer and wanted to book his taxi from Zirakpur to Ramgarh. (Getty images)

The caller said he will pay for the service online and sent ₹5 to Arun to ensure it was the right account.

As Arun entered the OTP to check if he had received ₹5, his phone stopped working and in the next few minutes he received a text message informing that ₹46,000 had been debited from his account.

Thereafter, he approached the police and an FIR against the unidentified fraudster was registered.