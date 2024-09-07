 Only 13 of 111 properties find takers at CHB’s latest e-auction - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Only 13 of 111 properties find takers at CHB’s latest e-auction

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 07, 2024 09:16 AM IST

In the e-auction, that concluded on Thursday evening, CHB had put on sale 24 residential units on freehold basis and 87 commercial units on leasehold basis

Chandigarh Housing Board’s attempt to auction its 111 properties after a gap of eight months turned out to be a flop show as only 13 properties were sold.

Surprisingly, two middle income group (MIG) flats in Sector 47-D, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.78 crore each, were sold for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.31 crore each, fetching the board <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.94 crore against the reserve price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.76 crore. (iStock)
Surprisingly, two middle income group (MIG) flats in Sector 47-D, priced at 1.78 crore each, were sold for 2.31 crore each, fetching the board 7.94 crore against the reserve price of 6.76 crore. (iStock)

In the e-auction, that concluded on Thursday evening, CHB had put on sale 24 residential units on freehold basis and 87 commercial units on leasehold basis. The residential properties are in Sectors 51, 38 (EWS), 26 ( EWS), 47, Manimajra and Indira Colony, while the commercial properties are located in Manimajra, Sectors 40-A and 61 (Kajheri).

But only the board managed to sell only seven residential properties and six commercial properties.

Surprisingly, two middle income group (MIG) flats in Sector 47-D, priced at 1.78 crore each, were sold for 2.31 crore each, fetching the board 7.94 crore against the reserve price of 6.76 crore.

The last auction, held in January this year, saw only four out of 113 properties getting sold.

Details of the successful bidders have been uploaded on www.chbonline.in.

Kamal Gupta, president of the Property Consultants’ Association in Chandigarh, commented that the board had been holding auctions for many years, but due to the leasehold nature of the properties, buyers were not showing interest. He questioned, “Why would anyone buy leasehold properties, where government agencies hold ownership rights, especially at such high prices? Additionally, an 18% GST must be paid on top of the property price.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On