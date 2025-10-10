Only 44 vendors get firecracker licenses in Mohali

The Mohali district administration on Thursday conducted a draw of lots to grant 44 temporary licenses for the sale of firecrackers at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76, under the supervision of deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate Komal Mittal. Representational Image (HT File)

The number of licenses this year has been restricted to 20 percent of the total number issued in the year 2016.

According to Mittal, the administration received a total of 1,260 applications for temporary firecracker sale licenses. From this pool, 44 licenses were allotted through the draw. In Mohali and Banur, 18 licenses were granted and eight licenses were issued from the combined regions of Kharar, Kurali, and Naya Gaon. Dera Bassi received six licenses, while in the areas of Lalru and Zirakpur, all applicants were granted licenses without the need for a draw.

Mittal said that firecracker sales will be strictly limited to 13 designated locations across the district. No sales will be permitted outside of these approved sites. She added that firecracker shops will be allowed to operate only between 10:00 AM and 7:30 PM on the permitted days, which are October 18, 19, 20, and November 5, the day of Gurpurab.

Mittal also reiterated that bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only within the timeframes set by the high court. On Diwali, which falls on October 20, the bursting of firecrackers will be allowed between 8:00 and 10:00 PM. On Gurpurab, which will be observed on November 5, the allowed timings are from 4:00 to 5:00 AM and from 9:00 to 10:00 PM.