Only hospital in Panchkula offering booster shot left with three-day stock
The only private hospital in Panchkula offering the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults below the age of 60 is left with a stock of just two to three days.
But even this hospital is offering only Covishield vaccine, leaving those eligible for the Covaxin booster shot in the lurch.
“Not even a single dose of the Covaxin booster shot is available at any private hospital and there is no provision to get it at a government hospital. Then where should I get the jab?” asked a 45-year-old woman, not wishing to be named.
District immunisation officer Dr Meenu Sasan said, “The precaution dose of Covishield vaccine for people falling in the age group of 18-60 years is available only at ProLife Hospital in Sector 21. No other hospital has come forward to provide the booster shots.”
Dr Manoj Gupta from ProLife hospital said, “We bought the Covishield vaccine in December 2021 for around ₹780 per dose. However, the government fixed the booster dose’s price at ₹225 and barred private hospitals from levying more than ₹150 as service charge. This has left us staring at losses,” he said.
He added that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will not take back the stock, but had agreed to replenish it with more doses after an audit on April 25. “However, we will run out of the current stock until SII finishes its audit,” he said.
Talking about the reluctance of other private hospitals in offering the precautionary dose, the doctor said, “Private hospitals are aware that they will incur losses by offering vaccines bought at higher prices at government prescribed rates.”
Mohali: Suspended ITI principal held for demanding ₹50,000 bribe
The Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested a suspended principal of the Industrial Training Institute (Women), Phase 5, for demanding a bribe of ₹50,000 from a Ludhiana resident for helping him land an instructor's job in the institute. Investigating officer Jasbir Kaur said The accused, Shamsher Singh Purkhalvi made the demand before he was suspended, as per the complaint by Hardeep Singh, a resident of Samrala, Ludhiana.
Amid Covid spike in NCR, Chandigarh adviser says speed up children’s immunisation
Amid another surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Haryana, UT adviser Dharam Pal on Monday convened a high-level meeting and expressed concerns over the slow pace of vaccination, especially among children. The vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group kicked off on January 3, while that for those in the 12-15 age group began on March 16. The second dose for both vaccines is provided after a gap of 28 days.
India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020). The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.
Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019. In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.
Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court
After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused. The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. Promised to take victim to Canada The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage.
