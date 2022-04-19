Only hospital in Panchkula offering booster shot left with three-day stock

The only private hospital in Panchkula offering the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults below the age of 60 is left with a stock of just two to three days.

But even this hospital is offering only Covishield vaccine, leaving those eligible for the Covaxin booster shot in the lurch.

“Not even a single dose of the Covaxin booster shot is available at any private hospital and there is no provision to get it at a government hospital. Then where should I get the jab?” asked a 45-year-old woman, not wishing to be named.

District immunisation officer Dr Meenu Sasan said, “The precaution dose of Covishield vaccine for people falling in the age group of 18-60 years is available only at ProLife Hospital in Sector 21. No other hospital has come forward to provide the booster shots.”

Dr Manoj Gupta from ProLife hospital said, “We bought the Covishield vaccine in December 2021 for around ₹780 per dose. However, the government fixed the booster dose’s price at ₹225 and barred private hospitals from levying more than ₹150 as service charge. This has left us staring at losses,” he said.

He added that the Serum Institute of India (SII) will not take back the stock, but had agreed to replenish it with more doses after an audit on April 25. “However, we will run out of the current stock until SII finishes its audit,” he said.

Talking about the reluctance of other private hospitals in offering the precautionary dose, the doctor said, “Private hospitals are aware that they will incur losses by offering vaccines bought at higher prices at government prescribed rates.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON