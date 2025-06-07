Op Bluestar anniversary: To avert clash, jathedar delivers ‘sandesh during ardas

The 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar was observed peacefully at Golden Temple in Amritsar amid tight security on Friday, with the Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj delivering ‘sandesh’ (message) to the community during ‘ardas’ (prayer) to avert any clash. Acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj performs ‘ardas’ on the 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar at the Akal Takht on Friday. (HT Photo)

Instead of jathedar, Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami felicitated the kin of Sikh leaders with ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) killed during the army action in June 1984.

This is the first time in 25 years (1999) since the event became an annual affair, that a jathedar has not delivered a direct address to the community from the Akal Takht, thus avoiding any confrontation with Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma and some Nihang organisations, who had opposed Giani Gargaj’s appointment as jathedar and had announced that they would not let him deliver ‘sandesh.’

In a surprise move, Giani Gargaj performed the ‘ardas’ at the end of which he raised issues concerning the Sikh community, what was called his ‘sandesh.’ He sought the release of Sikh prisoners; the unity of the panth; restrictions on wearing kakars (articles of faith) by Sikhs, and a prayer for Punjab not becoming a battleground in the India-Pakistan conflict.

He also raised concern over ongoing efforts to blur Sikh identity and the issue of “targeted killings” of Sikhs in the country.

Interacting with the media at the Takht secretariat later, Giani Gargaj said, “I gave my sandesh through ardas.”

“Sometimes we have to make such kind of decisions for the larger interests of the panth”, he added.

The jathedar stated that Punjab is the land sanctified by the Sikh Gurus, and seeds of hatred must not be sown here.

Dhami presented ‘siropas’ to the kin of Sikh leaders after Ishar Singh and Inderjit Singh, the sons of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was killed in Operation Bluestar, had backed Taksal’s chief and had announced that they would not accept the ‘siropa from the jathedar.

Dhumma hailed SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami’s role in this mutual understanding.

On Friday, Dhumma reached the Takht with supporters, including armed nihangs. SGPC staff insisted only he enter the Takht building but allowed a few armed supporters along with him after an argument. The SGPC staff and Punjab Police personnel in plainclothes were on their toes to ensure order in the Golden Temple complex.

SGPC employees escorted Giani Gargaj, who wore a black turban in protest of the army action, to the Takht, where Dhumma was made to sit in front of him.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, who had backed Giani Gargaj, alleged that “conservative forces” did not let Singh Sahib (acting jathedar) deliver his ‘sandesh’ properly and give siropa to kin of slain leaders. “Causing disruption in the proceedings of Akal Takht is against the maryada and we condemn it”, he added.

Sarbat Khalsa-appointed acting parallel jathedar of Akal Takht Dhian Singh Mand also issued a separate ‘sandesh’ advocating unity in panth and burying the hatchets.

The entire periphery of the Golden Temple near Akal Takht echoed with pro-Khalistan slogans raised by activists of different bodies including Dal Khalsa, SAD (A) and Sikh Youth Federation (Bhindranwale).

Scuffles broke out between SGPC staff and young nihangs after the latter were not allowed to enter the Akal Takht. An angry young nihang attempted to hit an SGPC staffer with his dagger after the event in the shrine complex but was overpowered by the staff and locked in a room with the help of cops in plain cloth.

A big function was also organised at Gurdwara Gurdarshan Parkash, headquarters of Damdami Taksal at village Chowk Mehta in Amritsar district.

Complete bandh observed in Amritsar

On the call of radical organisations, a complete bandh was observed on Friday with almost all the commercial outlets, shops, showrooms, and shopping malls remaining closed.

Hall Bazaar, Katra Jaimal Singh Bazaar, IDH market, Lawrance Road, Ranjit Avenue markets and all other main commercial hubs wore deserted look and the cops kept a tight vigil to prevent any untoward incident.

Services, including transport, were hit, while health services remained normal. Most of the residents preferred to stay at home. Banks and educational institutes also remained closed. However, health services remained normal.