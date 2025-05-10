Op Sindoor: Projectile hits forest hill in Himachal’s Kangra, no casualty

Amid the escalating military conflict between India and Pakistan, a projectile hit a forest hill at Damtal village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, bordering Punjab’s Pathankot district, at 12.30pm and exploded without harming anybody, police said. Debris of a suspicious object resembling remains of a drone found in the Indora area of Nurpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Kangra deputy commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said that the projectile hit an uninhabited area of Damtal and no one was injured.

Local residents said they heard three blasts when the projectile hit the hill top just next to the village panchayat ghar.

Police officials, who reached the blast site, said the intended target could be Pathankot.

The debris of an unidentified projectile that landed amid the escalated conflict between India and Pakistan, near Chintpurni temple of Una district in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The blast comes hours after two suspicious objects resembling the remains of a drone and a missile were found at two places in Behad village of Una and the Indora area of Nurpur in Kangra district. While the suspected remains of the drone shot down by the Indian Army was found at Damtal, debris resembling missile parts were recovered from Jota village, the police said.

Behad, located 10km from the Chintpurni temple,in Una district reverberated with the sound of an explosion at 1.30am on Saturday amid a complete blackout in the region, officials said. A suspicious metal object resembling parts of a missile was found at Behad, which is adjacent to Punjab, which shares a 532km border with Pakistan.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property.

According to the officials, the locals spotted the object on Saturday morning and informed the police. Confirming the development, the district administration said in a statement that while preliminary investigation suggested that the object was inactive, a team of experts was examining it.

Pakistan stepped up attacks in Punjab on Friday night and it seemed that the broken part of a defused rocket fell at Behad village, the officials said.

Police have cordoned off the area and told the residents to remain alert and not go near such objects, if found, as they could cause damage.

People in Hamirpur spent a sleepless night after sounds of army aircraft movement in the area around 2 am on Saturday, with many residents turning off lights at their homes, the officials said.