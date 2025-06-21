Op Sindoor sent powerful message to terrorists & their patrons: Rajnath Singh in Udhampur

The defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Operation Sindoor sent a powerful message to terrorists and their patrons that New India is assertive, resolute and will no longer be a victim of terrorism, rather respond with strength and strategy. Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacting with army personnel at Northern Command in Udhampur on Friday. (HT Photo)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had reached in Udhampur to participate in International Day of Yoga celebrations with the soldiers of the Northern Command, said officials.

“It amply conveyed that India will respond with strength and strategy,” he said.

The defence minister attributed India’s paradigm shift towards terrorism to unmatched valour and dedication of armed forces. “India’s change in policy towards terrorism is a result of unmatched valour and dedication of our soldiers,” he said.

He commended the precision, coordination and courage of the armed forces and intelligence agencies in destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK. Singh described Operation Sindoor as not just a military action, but a warning to the terrorists across the border and those who support them that India will no longer tolerate terrorism and give a befitting reply if its unity and integrity was harmed.

“Operation Sindoor is not over yet. This is just a pause. I want to tell this to my neighbouring country,” he added.

At the Barakhana organised on the eve of International International Day of Yoga, he urged the personnel to keep focusing on physical and mental well-being, underlining the importance of strength and wellness in a soldier’s life. “If you are strong, our borders will be strong. When the borders are strong, India will be strong,” he said.

A cultural programme comprising khukri dance, bhangra, kalari pattu and jhanz patak was also organised as part of the event. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, and other senior Indian Army officers were present on the occasion.