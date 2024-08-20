OPD services remain suspended in Himachal, doctors meet CM Sukhu

As doctors continued their strike over the rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata, outpatient department (OPD) services continued to remain suspended at major hospitals in Himachal Pradesh (HP) on Tuesday. In addition to seeking justice for the victim, the doctors are also advocating for a safer and more secure work environment for themselves. On Tuesday, they met with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to present their various demands. (HT Photo)

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), along with the State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT), also took out a protest march from IGMC to the HP Secretariat. The march was also supporting the protest march.

SAMDCOT held a GBM later in the day where they decided to resume all services from August 21 in IGMC and other associated hospitals.

OPD services are also suspended at Tanda’s Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College. Healthcare professionals there have halted both OPD services and elective surgeries. However, emergency services operated as usual.

They demanded from the government that the security arrangements and health protection rules for all medical professionals of the state should be implemented soon.

They said that any assault on any medical staff should be made a non-bailable and cognisable offence in the Medi-Person Act. Also, the fine under it should be raised from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh. They outlined the security arrangements which need to be looked into.

Meanwhile, the government said that CM Sukhu assured the doctors that the state government will consider their genuine demands sympathetically.