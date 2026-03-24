Open loot in Punjab: Bajwa, Pargat slam AAP govt over paid online FIRs

The Punjab government’s decision to end free online access to first information reports (FIRs) and daily diary reports (DDRs) has triggered a political controversy. Congress leaders, including leader of the opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh, have demanded an immediate rollback of the “regressive” policy. The Punjab government notification that mandates a fee of ₹80 for downloading an FIR and ₹100 for a DDR from police portals came into effect on March 23.

The backlash on social media on Tuesday follows a Hindustan Times report on the state notification that mandates a fee of ₹80 for downloading an FIR and ₹100 for a DDR from police portals.

Slamming the move, Bajwa argued that it violates the spirit of the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in the Youth Bar Association of India case, which tied free, 24-hour digital access of FIRs to Article 21 (Right to Life and Liberty).

“Charging citizens to access their own legal documents is unacceptable. Digital governance was meant to make justice accessible and free, not to become a revenue-generating tool for a cash-strapped government,” he said, demanding a rollback. He warned the policy creates unnecessary financial hurdles, particularly for economically weaker sections who require these documents for legal relief.

Echoing the concerns, former hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantt Congress MLA Pargat Singh accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of burdening citizens under the guise of administrative efficiency.

Blanket charges, legal backlash

Under the new system, which came into effect on March 23, even complainants and police personnel must pay to download documents online. “The complainant can get a free copy from the police station, while online access is now chargeable,” said Gurpreet Kaur Deo, special DGP, community affairs.

Legal experts and rights activists have joined the opposition’s chorus. With the state’s Saanjh portal having recorded over 41.7 lakh FIR downloads to date, stakeholders argue that turning a public document into a “paid commodity” defeats the purpose of e-governance. Activists warn that penalising digital transparency will only force citizens back into crowded police stations.