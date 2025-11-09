Operation Pimple: Two terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid in Kupwara

Two terrorists were killed as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in Kupwara district on Saturday, said officials. Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation, an army statement read. (HT Representative)

The mission has been named as ”Operation Pimple” and is still underway, the officials further said, adding that the killed infiltrators haven’t been identified yet.

Army, in a statement said, that two terrorists were killed after a joint search operation was launched in Keran sector after suspicious activity near the LoC.

“On November 7, 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established and terrorists trapped,” Army’s Chinar Corps wrote on X.

Later army confirmed about killing of two terrorists in the operation. “Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress,” the statement read.

Last month on October 14, army had foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC and killed two terrorists in Machhal sector.

On August 28, two terrorists were neutralised. On August 13, a soldier was killed as the army foiled a suspected infiltration bid along the LoC in Churdunda area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district..

This was the first infiltration attempt or BAT action in the Valley since Operation Sindoor was launched to target terror camps in PoK and Pakistan in May.

The army is already on high alert along the LoC as in the months of October and November terrorists try to sneak into Valley before the snowfall closes most of the passes and infiltration routes into the Valley. Union home minister Amit Shah had also chaired a high-level security review meet last month.