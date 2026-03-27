Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging complete failure in maintaining law and order and curbing the growing drug menace in the state. Oppn slams govt over durg meance

Speaking in the state assembly over the cut motion of home department, Jai Ram said the government had shown “undue laxity” towards drug peddlers, resulting in 66 deaths due to overdose.

“Instead of taking strict action, the government is organising walkathons and rallies to create events,” he remarked.

Speaking on the law and order situation in Himachal, Jai Ram claimed that 1,534 people are missing across the state. Highlighting recent incidents, Jai Ram referred to firing at a former MLA’s hotel in Bilaspur and an attack on a former legislator inside a court complex. He also cited an attempted kidnapping of a media advisor’s son, abduction of a BCS student from a school gate, a bomb blast reported on November 20, and firing incidents near Shoolini University.

Accusing CM Sukhu of political vendetta, he alleged harassment of BJP MLAs, including prolonged questioning and obstruction at residences.