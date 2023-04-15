Won’t let anyone weaken Constitution or suppress Oppn voice: Bhupinder Hooda

Leader of opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the Centre is constantly trying to weaken the federal structure of the country and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament is the latest example of it. Leader of opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the Centre is trying to weaken the federal structure of the country. (HT File)

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan bachao rally’ in Sonepat, Hooda said grand old party leaders had sacrificed their lives to free India from the British rule and the current leaders of the party are also ready to make any sacrifice to protect the core values of the Constitution.

“Some forces want to weaken the Constitution. The BJP government has cancelled the membership of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Our party will neither allow the Constitution to be weakened nor will it allow the voice of Rahul Gandhi to be suppressed. On the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar, let us take a pledge that we would not allow anyone to weaken the rights given to us by the constitution,” Hooda added.

Hooda also announced that the next programme of the “Vipaksh aapke samakash (opposition before you) will be held in Bhiwani.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan alleged that the BJP government is misusing the constitutional institutions.

“When Rahul Gandhi asked questions on the corruption of the BJP government after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, his membership was taken away by a political conspiracy,” Uday Bhan added.

He further said that the previous Hooda government appointed 11,000 sanitation workers with a single stroke.