Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Won’t let anyone weaken Constitution or suppress Oppn voice: Bhupinder Hooda

Won’t let anyone weaken Constitution or suppress Oppn voice: Bhupinder Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 15, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan bachao rally’ in Sonepat, leader of opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said grand old party leaders had sacrificed their lives to free India from the British rule and the current leaders of the party are also ready to make any sacrifice to protect the core values of the Constitution.

Leader of opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the Centre is constantly trying to weaken the federal structure of the country and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament is the latest example of it.

Leader of opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the Centre is trying to weaken the federal structure of the country. (HT File)
Leader of opposition and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that the Centre is trying to weaken the federal structure of the country. (HT File)

Speaking at the ‘Samvidhan bachao rally’ in Sonepat, Hooda said grand old party leaders had sacrificed their lives to free India from the British rule and the current leaders of the party are also ready to make any sacrifice to protect the core values of the Constitution.

“Some forces want to weaken the Constitution. The BJP government has cancelled the membership of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Our party will neither allow the Constitution to be weakened nor will it allow the voice of Rahul Gandhi to be suppressed. On the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar, let us take a pledge that we would not allow anyone to weaken the rights given to us by the constitution,” Hooda added.

Hooda also announced that the next programme of the “Vipaksh aapke samakash (opposition before you) will be held in Bhiwani.

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan alleged that the BJP government is misusing the constitutional institutions.

“When Rahul Gandhi asked questions on the corruption of the BJP government after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, his membership was taken away by a political conspiracy,” Uday Bhan added.

He further said that the previous Hooda government appointed 11,000 sanitation workers with a single stroke.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bharat jodo yatra rahul gandhi bhiwani bhupinder singh hooda birth anniversary centre corruption disqualification lok sabha opposition parliament sacrifice sonepat + 11 more
bharat jodo yatra rahul gandhi bhiwani bhupinder singh hooda birth anniversary centre corruption disqualification lok sabha opposition parliament sacrifice sonepat + 10 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out