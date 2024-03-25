 Opposition leader struggling like a fish out of water: Bali - Hindustan Times
Opposition leader struggling like a fish out of water: Bali

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Mar 25, 2024 06:08 AM IST

He said that in the Assembly elections-2020, the voters of the state gave the mandate to BJP to sit in the opposition, but the Leader of Opposition is not able to digest this

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation chairman Raghubir Singh Bali said that Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur is writhing like a fish out of water.

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation chairman Raghubir Singh Bali

He said that in the Assembly elections-2020, the voters of the state gave the mandate to BJP to sit in the opposition, but the Leader of Opposition is not able to digest this. “Since the formation of the Congress government in the state, BJP leaders have been repeatedly talking about Operation Lotus and are conspiring to destabilise the present state government,” he said.

He said that Jai Ram should give up his greed for power and accept the mandate with an open mind and play the role of a positive opposition for the entire five years. He said that the present state government is completely stable and no conspiracy of BJP is going to succeed adding that the present state government will definitely complete its five-year tenure.

He said that chief minister Sukhu has reached the top post in the state even after coming from an ordinary family. For 35 years of his life, he has struggled hard and faced many challenges. The CM is capable of facing every conspiracy and challenge of BJP and all the MLAs are with him, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Opposition leader struggling like a fish out of water: Bali
