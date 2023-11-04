Opposition leaders flay J&K admn’s order restricting govt employees from protesting

Multiple political parties have termed the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s order restricting government employees from participating in demonstrations and strikes as brazen and outrageous. The order, passed on November 3, warns of strict action, including termination, of government employees are found participating in protests or demonstrations. PDP president took to Twitter to criticise the order. (HT File Photo)

“LG admin’s blanket ban on peaceful protests by government employees reeks of a dictatorial mindset. Stifling voices of reason in a democracy is unacceptable. Threatening them with dire consequences & disciplinary action is outrageous,” former chief minister and People Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly Twitter.

Peoples Conference (PC) chairperson Sajjad Lone told reporters in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town that administration has made the J&K as it’s testing laboratory. “The order that employees can’t hold protests for their rights is brazen, which is nowhere applicable in our nation. The administration has made J&K a testing laboratory,” he said.

On November 3, the administration passed the order, invoking Rule 20(ii) of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, which states that no government employee shall resort to or in any way abet any form of strike in connection with any matter pertaining to his service or the service of any other government employee.

“The government ban on genuine strikes and protests of employees is arbitrary and at the same time shameful and unacceptable,” PDP spokesperson Mohammad Rafique Rather said in a statement.

Rather was also president of J&K Employees Joint Action Committee. “The administration is hiding behind quoted articles to humiliate, harass and intimidate employees and their leaders so that they would not raise their voice over issues concerning to employees.I urged the adminstration to immediately retract the order,” he said.

