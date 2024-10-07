Opposition parties creating false narrative: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday hit back at the Opposition parties accusing them of creating a false narrative regarding the panchayat poll nominations in Punjab. Government cites the record number of nominations for the upcoming panchayat polls to target the Opposition, claiming that the state government is dedicated to empowering the people of Punjab.

AAP leader and MP Malvinder Singh Kang refuted the allegation of the Opposition candidates who claimed that they were not allowed to file papers due to “pressure from ruling party leaders”.

Kang cited the record number of nominations for the upcoming polls to target the Opposition, claiming that the state government is dedicated to empowering the people of Punjab.

“The elections are not a formality, they are an essential event in our democratic system, and we want every citizen to participate actively and freely,” Kang said.

He also criticised previous governments for allegedly abusing their power and undermining the electoral process when they were in power in the state. “For over two decades, panchayat elections in Punjab were marred by manipulation and violence. The current AAP government, however, is committed to transparency and democracy,” Kang said.

Kang informed that when the Congress was in power, 48,111 nomination papers were submitted for the position of sarpanch whereas the number has surged to 52,825 this time.

Similarly, for the position of panch, 162,383 nominations were submitted in 2018, while this year 166,338 nominations are filed.