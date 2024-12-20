Opposition stage walkout during CM Sukhu’s reply on ‘corruption’ charges

The legislators from the Opposition BJP staged a walkout from the session when chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was responding to the allegations of corruption against the state government made by the opposition. The CM was mentioning about the excise policy. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with party legislators holding placards during a protest at Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. (HT Photo)

While responding to the allegations of corruption by BJP legislators, CM Sukhu said that when the BJP moved the adjournment motion only 14 BJP legislators were in the house and this shows their seriousness. “They brought the adjournment motion on Wednesday thinking that we will not agree to discuss the matter and they will walk out from the session but we agreed to discuss the matter,” he said.

Sukhu said that all the allegations of the BJP legislators are baseless and an attempt to mislead the public. “The opposition only made sweeping statements without any evidence. They raised the issue of excise policy. They earned a revenue of ₹600 crore in four years while we earned ₹600 in one year and they call it corruption. We saved the resources of the state. They forget what they did while labelling allegations against us,” he said.

We will take action wherever the corruption will take place. “They don’t have anything to speak. During the previous BJP government, paper leaks happened and papers were sold for ₹50,000. This was the betrayal to the youth of the state. However, our government took immediate action and we abolished the previous staff selection board. Around 14 FIRs have been registered so far and 48 people have been arrested, including 9 board employees,” Sukhu added.

CM Sukhu said that the Opposition is misleading people by claiming that the government is planning to sell the loss-making hotels. “We gave the details of the loss-making hotels to the high court. Should we not tell the truth to the public? They are making claims to mislead people,” said Sukhu.

He said that the Congress government in the coming times, after consulting legal experts, will bring an act to eliminate corruption. “We have been planning this for a long time. A politician should have three qualities: transparency, morality and honesty,” he said.

“We gave them an answer to their adjournment motion. They just wanted to waste the time of the session. I want to assure that the government is transparent and work is being done with honesty. We will bring more transparency in coming times,” Sukhu further added.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Thursday held protests demanding a probe into the alleged ‘Jungli Murga’ episode. Led by leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, BJP legislators carrying placards, raised slogans against chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the government.