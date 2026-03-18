Opposition stands no chance, confident of AAP win in 2027, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will retain power in the state in 2027, asserting that while the opposition remains busy fighting for power, his government took several people-friendly decisions and fulfilled all promises within four years of his rule. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann being felicitated during a public meeting in the grain market of the Dhuri constituency, in Sangrur on Tuesday. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed sub-divisional hospital at Dhuri, Mann said, “After assuming charge in 2022 from the native village of Bhagat Singh, our government took several people-friendly decisions. From day one, our government is cleaning the mess made by the previous regimes, and we are not hesitant to take bold decisions for the welfare of the common man.”

Slamming opposition leaders, Mann said Charanjit Singh Channi, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Singh Badal and others have joined the chorus to target me, but the wise people of the state will never give them another chance.

“Earlier, these leaders used to mock me by labelling me as an entertainer, but now they chant my name day and night out of fear,” Mann said, adding that the entire opposition never raised a single real issue concerning the people both inside and outside the state assembly.

Dedicating a 50-bed sub-divisional hospital along with a 30-bed maternal and child health block at Dhuri, Mann added that this project reflects his government’s firm commitment to building a strong, accessible and patient-centric healthcare system.

“The new facilities will cater not only to the residents of Dhuri city but also to people from nearly 70 surrounding villages, benefiting thousands of residents by bringing modern healthcare closer to their homes,” Mann said, adding that the project was constructed at a cost of ₹21.65 crore.

“The new facility includes 13 OPD rooms, a well-equipped emergency block, two registration counters and seven operating theatres for both major and minor surgeries. It houses modern diagnostic facilities such as ECG, ultrasound and X-ray rooms, along with three laboratories to ensure timely and accurate medical testing,” he said.

Under the AAP government, more than 1,500 doctors have been recruited in hospitals, including over 600 specialists and more than 900 general doctors, along with more than 800 doctors in ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’, Mann added.