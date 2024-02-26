Opposition trains guns on Haryana govt over law and order situation

The death of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker by unidentified assailants in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh prompted the political parties to target BJP-JJP’s coalition government in the state. With party’s general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala accusing the government of not providing security to his right-hand man, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed Haryana as “most unsafe state in the country”. (HT File Photo)

With party’s general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala accusing the government of not providing security to his right-hand man, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda termed Haryana as “most unsafe state in the country”.

Taking to X, Abhay said that the cowardly attack on his state president and former MLA has left the INLD family shocked and Rathee was like his brother.

“Nafe Singh had recently demanded security from the CM, home minister, DGP and commissioner, fearing an attack on him. At that time the government played politics and did not provide security. Is the government not equally responsible for this?” Abhay, the party’s lone MLA in the assembly, wrote.

Abhay also sought a CBI probe into the incident and told the reporters, “The chief minister should issue a statement of handing over the probe to the CBI immediately. The central agency should not only probe into the shooters, but also those responsible for not being diligent enough to provide timely security. I’ve been told that the case is being referred to the GRP, but we won’t let it do this. The INLD will not remain silent if this happens.”

In a statement, ex-CM and Leader of Opposition Hooda expressed his condolences and anger over the murder.

He said that to avoid such situations in the state, this issue was repeatedly raised by the Opposition and the government was warned, but to no avail. “Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country. The report of the central government itself testifies to this which shows that Haryana ranks among top states in the country in cases of murder, theft, ransom, robbery and rape. But the state government did not take the reports of the central government seriously and the result is in front of everyone,” Hooda said.

Earlier too, the Congress leader said miscreants targeted MLAs, threatened to kill them and demanded ransom and recently, there was an incident of firing and demanding ransom at Maturam Halwai of Gohana followed by a case in Sampla.

Former Congress state president Kumari Selja also trained guns at the government over law and order, so did Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s state president Sushil Gupta.

Selja said, “...fearless miscreants fired more than 30 rounds of bullets at the SUV. Today, the BJP has created a jungle raj in the state.”

Gupta while hitting out at the state government said, “While miscreants are firing at merchants and leaders in the middle of the road, the government’s police is shooting at the farmers. Will there be any law in the state?”

Abhay’s brother and JJP’s national president Ajay Chautala expressed condolences on the incident and said that Rathee was his old colleague, and the incident is unfortunate.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij expressed sorrow on Rathee’s death and said, “I have spoken to the officials to take immediate action in the case. The Special Task Force (STF) has also swung into action. The matter is being investigated, only after which details can be shared.”