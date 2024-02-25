 Who was INLD's Nafe Singh Rathee, shot dead allegedly by Lawrence gang? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Who was INLD's Nafe Singh Rathee, shot dead allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang?

Who was INLD's Nafe Singh Rathee, shot dead allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Nafe Singh Rathee was named as the main accused in the suicide case of Jagdish Rathee, son of former BJP minister, in 2023.

In a shocking broad daylight murder on Sunday, Haryana Indian National Lok Dal president Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district. Rathee was in his car while the unidentified gunmen also came in a Hyundai i10, opened fire at Rathee's SUV, and then fled the scene. Rathee was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. Doctors said Nafe Singh suffered multiple bullet injuries and bled profusely. Attempts to give him CPR yielded no result, the doctors said. Police suspect Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder.

Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar on Sunday evening while he was travelling in his car. Bullets were sprayed on his car from a close range.
Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar on Sunday evening while he was travelling in his car. Bullets were sprayed on his car from a close range.

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee?

A former MLA, Nafe Singh Rathee was a prominent Jat leader. He had a brief stint with the BJP when he switched the party in 2014 after being denied a ticket from the INLD. But BJP did not give him a ticket either -- and he contested independently. In 2018, he was back to INLD. Rathee also served two terms as the chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Last year, he was in major trouble after he was declared the main accused in the suicide case of Jagdish Rathee, son of former BJP minister Mange Ram Rathee. Nafe Singh Rathee was booked under abetment to suicide. Jagdish's family said Nafe Singh harassed him in a property-related matter and led him to end his life.

Nafe Singh Rathee was also the two-term president of the Indian-style Wrestling Association of India. He represented India in Ethnosports in Turkey last week.

How Nafe Singh Rathee was killed

Nafe Singh Rathee was travelling in his SUV with three private gunmen hired for his security. The unidentified assailants came in another car and started firing at his SUV in Bhahadurgarh. Rathee's bodyguards were injured. The attack took place around 5pm near Barahi railway crossing. The shots were fired from a close range.

The police suspect gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close aide Kala Jathedi are behind the attack and initial inquiries point to property disputes.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On