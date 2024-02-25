Who was INLD's Nafe Singh Rathee, shot dead allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang?

In a shocking broad daylight murder on Sunday, Haryana Indian National Lok Dal president Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar district. Rathee was in his car while the unidentified gunmen also came in a Hyundai i10, opened fire at Rathee's SUV, and then fled the scene. Rathee was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. Doctors said Nafe Singh suffered multiple bullet injuries and bled profusely. Attempts to give him CPR yielded no result, the doctors said. Police suspect Lawrence Bishnoi gang is behind the murder. Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead in Jhajjar on Sunday evening while he was travelling in his car. Bullets were sprayed on his car from a close range.

Who was Nafe Singh Rathee?

A former MLA, Nafe Singh Rathee was a prominent Jat leader. He had a brief stint with the BJP when he switched the party in 2014 after being denied a ticket from the INLD. But BJP did not give him a ticket either -- and he contested independently. In 2018, he was back to INLD. Rathee also served two terms as the chairman of Bahadurgarh Municipal Council.

Last year, he was in major trouble after he was declared the main accused in the suicide case of Jagdish Rathee, son of former BJP minister Mange Ram Rathee. Nafe Singh Rathee was booked under abetment to suicide. Jagdish's family said Nafe Singh harassed him in a property-related matter and led him to end his life.

Nafe Singh Rathee was also the two-term president of the Indian-style Wrestling Association of India. He represented India in Ethnosports in Turkey last week.

How Nafe Singh Rathee was killed

Nafe Singh Rathee was travelling in his SUV with three private gunmen hired for his security. The unidentified assailants came in another car and started firing at his SUV in Bhahadurgarh. Rathee's bodyguards were injured. The attack took place around 5pm near Barahi railway crossing. The shots were fired from a close range.

The police suspect gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close aide Kala Jathedi are behind the attack and initial inquiries point to property disputes.