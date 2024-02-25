INLD Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar

Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in state's Jhajjar district, a senior party leader said on Sunday. Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee(File)

Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV car when the assailants attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed his condolence over the death of the former MLA and accused the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government of neglecting the law and order situation in the state saying that the situation of law and order under Khattar has become bankrupt.

“The news of INLD State President Shri Nafe Singh Rathi being shot dead in Haryana is very sad. This reflects the law and order of the state. This incident made it clear that law and order has become bankrupt. Today no one is feeling safe in the state. My tribute to the departed soul and deep condolences to the family. I pray to God to give strength to the family members to bear this loss. I wish for the speedy recovery of the security personnel injured in the attack,” he said in a post on X.

This is a developing story.