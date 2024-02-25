 INLD Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / INLD Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar

INLD Haryana unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead in Jhajjar

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 07:42 PM IST

Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV car when the assailants attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in state's Jhajjar district, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee(File)
Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana state unit chief Nafe Singh Rathee(File)

Rathee, a former MLA, was travelling in an SUV car when the assailants attacked him in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed his condolence over the death of the former MLA and accused the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government of neglecting the law and order situation in the state saying that the situation of law and order under Khattar has become bankrupt.

“The news of INLD State President Shri Nafe Singh Rathi being shot dead in Haryana is very sad. This reflects the law and order of the state. This incident made it clear that law and order has become bankrupt. Today no one is feeling safe in the state. My tribute to the departed soul and deep condolences to the family. I pray to God to give strength to the family members to bear this loss. I wish for the speedy recovery of the security personnel injured in the attack,” he said in a post on X.

This is a developing story.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On