Opposition will derail Punjab’s development if voted to power, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the development trajectory of Punjab would be derailed if the opposition returns to power. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet minister Aman Arora and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia at an event in Shaheed Udham Singh Wala town on Thursday. (HT)

He made the statement while addressing a public gathering on the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Udham Singh and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹85 crore in Shaheed Udham Singh Wala town.

Accompanied by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, cabinet minister Aman Arora and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal criticised previous governments led by Congress and the Akali-BJP alliance for “looting public wealth” and “introducing drugs” into the state. He accused them of misusing power, promoting corruption and neglecting vital sectors like education and healthcare.

“The previous regimes ruined Punjab. They never cared for the youth, hospitals were in shambles and public money was mercilessly looted for personal gain,” Kejriwal said. He added that even after 75 years of Independence, the vision of India’s freedom fighters remained unfulfilled due to the actions of such leaders.

The event was also a tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh, the legendary freedom fighter who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O’Dwyer in 1940.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann, speaking at the event, highlighted the importance of commemorating martyrs and preserving their legacy. “It is our solemn duty to honour heroes like Shaheed Udham Singh. He waited 21 years to avenge the massacre, and his courage laid the foundation for India’s eventual independence,” Mann said.

Mann emphasised that naming airports, universities and institutions after national heroes helps in keeping their sacrifices alive in public memory. He also criticised the British colonial administration for honoring collaborators with titles like “Sir”, citing the example of a family that hosted General Dyer on the very day of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“Every inch of this sacred land carries the legacy of our Gurus, saints and martyrs, who showed us how to resist tyranny and injustice,” the CM concluded.