Organise programmes to showcase India’s freedom struggle: Khattar to edu inst

Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:54 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday called upon the educational institutions in the state to organise programmes to spread awareness about India’s freedom struggle and the supreme sacrifices made by freedom fighters as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“Organising such programmes always plays a significant role in making the coming generations aware of the immortal saga of the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters,” said Khattar at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula where he witnessed the special screening of Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantarta Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha.

The chief minister said that through the 75-episode series, the common man will be able to get every glimpse of the country’s freedom struggle.

“It is believed that our freedom struggle started in 1857, but even before that there were many such revolutionaries and martyrs who made a lot of efforts for the freedom of this country. They first fought with the Mughals and then with the British. In this struggle, many great men made supreme sacrifice of their lives, which remained unheard in history,” said Khattar. ENDS

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
