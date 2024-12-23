Other states should also follow Haryana MSP model: CM Saini

After the Haryana government issued a notification to purchase 100% crops on minimum support price (MSP), chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini on Monday said other states like AAP-ruled Punjab and Delhi, as well as states governed by the Congress party, should follow the suit. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini lays foundation stone of a project in Karnal on Monday. (HT Photo)

The CM was in Karnal’s Indri to address a “dhanyawaad rally” and laid the foundation stone of four projects worth ₹11.33 crore. Local MLA Ramkumar Kashyap, district working president Brij Bhushan Gupta and others were present.

According to the latest notification dated December 19, the state government will procure 24 crops at MSP, extending the list of 14 farm produces that were earlier eligible for assured prices, including ragi, soybean, nigerseed, safflower, barley, maize, jowar, jute, copra, summer moong, paddy, bajra, kharif moong, urad, arhar, wheat and mustard.

When asked about the notification after the Indri rally, Saini said, “We have issued the notification and will purchase 100% crops of the farmers. Now, AAP-ruled Punjab should also give similar guarantee to its farmers, as well as in Delhi. Congress governments in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and others should also do so, except doing politics (on MSP).”

This comes at a time, when farmers from various unions have been protesting at Shambhu on the Haryana-Punjab border since February this year, demanding a legal guarantee on MSP from the Union government.

Later, the CM also addressed a similar rally at Pehowa constituency in Kurukshetra district. During his address, he targeted the Congress and said opposition leaders are involved in spreading lies.

“During the Lok Sabha elections, Congress lied by claiming that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third time, the Constitution will be scrapped. The Constitution is not being scrapped but the Congress will disappear by 2029,” he said.

Earlier, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for four major projects in Pehowa, worth ₹28.62 crore.