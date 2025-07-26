Our aim is to make every scheme successful: Khattar

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday told the officers that their aim should be to make every scheme successful and ensure that they write to close the scheme in which there is no work. Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting in Panipat on Friday. (HT Photo)

Moreover, Khattar said that the eligible people should get the full benefit of the public welfare schemes of the government and the objective of the welfare state is also to provide the benefits of schemes to the poor and the needy.

Khattar was in Panipat to chair a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (Disha) at the district secretariat.

Khattar said that the state government has made a provision of giving ₹4,500 per acre for direct sowing of paddy so that the farmers do not suffer any kind of loss, with an intention to save water.

He said that the farmers should be made aware about the scheme widely.

The minister suggested that the unemployed youth can open Vita booths for self-employment, for this they will have to look for land for the booth at prime locations and also suggested to the members that they should motivate people near them for this and also provide financial support to start the work so that employment can be obtained.

Haryana ministers Krishanlal Panwar, Mahipal Dhanda, MLAs Pramod Vij and Manmohan Bhadana, Mayor Komal Saini and others were present.

Later in the evening, Khattar also chaired a similar meeting at Karnal in the presence of Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan and others.