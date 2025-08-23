Our hopes dashed when Centre didn’t restore statehood: J&k CM

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said that all the hopes of his government, expecting restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, were shattered in the just concluded parliamentary session. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah (File)

Responding to media queries at Sainik School in Nagrota where he attended the 56th School Raising Day and inaugurated the newly constructed ‘TRIVENI’ girls’ hostel, Omar said, “All our hopes (of getting statehood back) were dashed but from here we will take forward our process (struggle). We hoped that it (struggle) won’t be needed. We were hopeful that the promises that were made to us would be fulfilled but that didn’t happen.”

“Now, if we will have to work on it then we will continue to do so,” he added.

The CM had pinned high hopes of getting back statehood to J&K in the just concluded parliamentary session.

On August 5, 2019, the BJP government had revoked Article 370, bifurcated the erstwhile state of J&K into two UTs--Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with legislature.

On the three bills that propose laws to remove the PM, CMs and ministers in states and UTs, if they are arrested for over 30 days on charges that carry jail sentence of at least five years, the J&K CM advised the BJP “not to play with fire”.

“Till now, only opposition leaders have been targeted. What has been the impact of the efforts made by the government led by Prime Minister Modi since 2014 to eradicate corruption? No law is wrong in itself. However, they are often misused and I have apprehension that this law will be misused,” said Omar.

He further said, “I want to remind only one thing to my BJP friends that they won’t be in power forever. Today, the law which they are using against others, will be used against them. So, don’t do it,” he added.

“To play with law is not going to be in the interest of the country. Since it has been referred to JPC, let’s see what they do with it,” he said.

On relief to the kin of cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kathua districts, he said that his government has provided ex-gratia relief and if they needed more help after assessment, it will be done.

The CM, however, refused to comment on termination of two more government employees by the LG and said that his government has no role in it.