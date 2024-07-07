 Out for a walk, 63-year-old Chandigarh woman loses phone to snatchers - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
Out for a walk, 63-year-old Chandigarh woman loses phone to snatchers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 07, 2024 07:42 AM IST

At 10.15 pm while Charanjit Kaur, a Manimajra resident, was out for a walk after dinner, two men on a motorcycle approached her from behind, snatched her mobile phone from her hand and sped away

A routine evening walk turned into a harrowing experience for a 63-year-old woman, Charanjit Kaur, who fell victim to a snatching incident in Manimajra on Friday night.

Shaken by the incident, Charanjit Kaur and her son immediately reported the matter to police. (iStock)
At 10.15 pm while Kaur, a Manimajra resident, was out for a walk after dinner, two men on a motorcycle approached her from behind. The duo snatched her mobile phone from her hand and sped away. The suddenness of the attack left her in shock and distress.

According to her son, who was walking with her, the two motorcycle-borne men without helmets appeared out of nowhere. One of them reached out and grabbed the phone from Kaur’s hand with such force that it caused her to fall over. The entire incident happened in a matter of seconds, leaving them no time to react.

Shaken by the incident, Kaur and her son immediately reported the matter to police.

Police have registered a case against the unknown accused under Section 304 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have launched an investigation to apprehend them. CCTV footage from the area is also being reviewed and any eyewitnesses are also being sought.

Sunday, July 07, 2024
