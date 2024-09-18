Out of Kashmir, Pandits vote with hope of return to Valley

Hounded out of Kashmir with the surge in militancy three decades ago, Kashmiri Pandits on Wednesday exercised their franchise at polling stations in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi with the hope of returning to the Valley. A voter showing his ink-marked finger after casting his vote during the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, at Jagti township that houses the Kashmiri Pandit community in Jammu on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

“As part of the exodus in 1990, I had migrated with my family to Jammu. After 10 years, assembly elections are finally being held. I’ve voted today with the hope that the new government will resolve the long-pending issues of the Pandit community by restoring our property, orchards and land back to us,” said PL Tickoo, 83, originally a resident of Batmaloo in Shopian district.

Tickoo said nine kanals (1.125 acres) belonging to him in Batmaloo was encroached upon by the then government itself. “The government has constructed an industrial training institute (ITI) on it,” he said.

Thirty-four years on, the wounds of separation from their roots have not healed for the 3.5 lakh displaced community.

Tickoo’s eldest son was shot dead by the terrorists at Shopian bus stand in 1990. “We had to flee in the dead of night, leaving behind our orchard, a four-storeyed house and a thriving business. The case is pending in court and I haven’t received a paisa for my land. I hope the new government does justice,” he said.

Rehabilitated with dignity

Samir Koul, 47, another voter at the CRPF camp in Jammu’s Bantalab area, said, “I’m voting with the hope that the new government will restore our temples and shrines in Kashmir. Besides, it must provide suitable government accommodation to Kashmiri Pandit employees appointed as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s package for the Valley.”

He said he was hopeful that the newly elected J&K government and the Centre would initiate concrete measures to ensure the dignified return of the Pandit community.

In its manifesto, the BJP has introduced the Tika Lal Taploo Visthapit Punarvas Yojana for the rehabilitation of displaced Pandits. During two of his recent rallies, Union home minister Amit Shah promised that the Pandits would be rehabilitated with dignity in their native land.

Sucheta Saproo, 46, a woman voter at Jagti, who is also a government employee, said, “Our land, orchards and houses are lying unattended in Kashmir for decades. I have also voted with the hope of returning to Kashmir.”

35,500 migrants expected to vote

More than 35,000 Pandit voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of the assembly elections in 16 segments of south Kashmir.

Anantnag district has a significant Pandit population. “Nearly 35,500 Kashmiri migrants are eligible to vote at 24 special polling stations set up in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi for the first phase,” said relief and rehabilitation commissioner Dr Arvind Karwani.

He said that 34,852 voters are registered in Jammu and will exercise their voting right in 19 polling stations in Jammu.

As many as 648 Kashmiri migrant voters are registered in Udhampur and Delhi to cast their votes at a polling station in Udhampur and four such polling stations in Delhi.