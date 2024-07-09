Out on bail in murder case, man killed in Bathinda

A murder accused, who was released from prison on bail last year, was killed by a group of assailants in full public view in Bathinda’s Maur town, police said on Monday. Identified as Jaspal Singh, alias Athiani, 40, the victim was attacked with sharp-edged weapons on Sunday evening. He was rushed to the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his multiple injuries on Monday. Victim Jaspal Singh.

Investigators said the attack was an outcome of an old rivalry between two groups of villagers. The crime was caught on camera and a video of the incident went viral on social media. Police authorities said the deceased suffered serious injuries in his lower limbs and prima facie he died due to excessive bleeding and shock caused by severe pain.

Maur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rahul Bhardwaj said six persons were booked on the complaint of Jaspal’s family. The culprits have been identified and special teams have been constituted to nab the accused for the murder, he said.

Investigators said deceased Jaspal and his brother Sukhpal Singh, alias Chavanni, were among those nominated in the murder case of one Amarinder Singh on July 9, 2020. Amarinder was murdered due to some rivalry among the youth of the area and the matter is sub judice.

According to DSP Bhardwaj, six persons, including friends, family members and relatives of the late Amarinder Singh have been named in Jaspal’s murder case. “Jaspal was released on bail last year by a court. Since then, neither the deceased nor anyone of his family approached the police regarding any threat from Amarinder’s aides or family,” he added.