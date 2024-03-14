Out to get fodder, 4 Dalit women beaten in Khanna

Four Dalit women were allegedly beaten up with sticks by a landlord in Goh village of Khanna when they had gone to get fodder, leading to a protest by community members demanding action against the accused. Members of Dalit community staged a protest outside Gurudwara in Manupur village of Samrala on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The women, who belong to Manupur village in Samrala, had crossed over to the neighbouring Goh village that falls in Khanna to get fodder when the incident happened.

The woman alleged that the accused had also torn their clothes. Situation became tense after members of the Dalit Community later staged a protest outside Gurudwara Shri Ramdasia in Samrala and started shouting slogans.

The police tried to pacify the protesters. Later, the Sadar Khanna police station lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Wasakha Singhof Goh village in Khanna. The police have arrested him.

The complainants stated that they went towards Goh village to get fodder for the cattle. When they were cultivating the fodder,Wasakha , who was reportedly under the influence of liquor, came there and used casteist slurs against them. He assaulted them with sticks and tore their clothes.

They said that they managed to escape and reached their village and informed their family about the incident. As the villagers came to know about the incident, they gathered outside the gurdwara and staged a protest for at least four hours. The protesters stated that they would intensify the protest if the police delayed action.

Avtar Singh Manupur, a Dalit leader, and Captain Harjinder Singh condemned the incident and sought stern action.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said that soon after receiving the information, the police lodged an FIR against the accused.

The SSP added that the women or their families neither have rivalry with the accused nor the land belongs to the accused where the women were cultivating the fodder. The things will be cleared after the arrest of the accused.

A case under sections 323, 354 of IPC, section 3 of SC/ST Act has been lodged against Wasakha Singh.