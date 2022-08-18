Out to save friend from goons, youth hacked to death in Kharar

A 26-year-old youth was murdered by a group of goons after he went to rescue his friend who was being assaulted by them in Kharar’s Barmajra village on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Bunty Sharma, was a small-time money lender, said police.

According to his mother, Mamta, they were home around 12.45 am, when Bunty got an alarming call from his friend that he was being beaten up by some men. Bunty drove out in his car to rush to his friend’s aid.

As he intervened to rescue his friend, the goons attacked him with swords and bricks. Bunty got back in his car and drove off towards Guru Nanak Colony to save himself, but the assailants followed him and attacked him again, leaving him critically injured. They also vandalised his car. The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras, police said.

Bunty was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, from where he was referred to PGIMER, but he could not survive the injuries.

Sister alleges ploy by Bishnoi gang

Bunty’s sister Neha alleged that he had been getting threat calls from jailed gangster Kali Shooter, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

She said her brother had lent ₹15,000 to a man and Kali had been threatening him not to seek the loan back. But Bunty insisted on getting his money back, so Kali had him killed, she alleged.

Neha alleged that Bunty was attacked with knives outside their house in September 2021 as well, but the police did not take any action.

Balongi SHO inspector Parivinkal Grewal said they had booked the accused for murder and rioting under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

He said the victim was also facing two attempt to murder and drug cases in Mohali, adding that investigation was underway to trace and arrest the accused.