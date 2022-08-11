Outcome of HP assembly polls will set future course of the country’s politics: Pratibha
Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Wednesday said that the outcome of state assembly elections will decide the further course politics in the country.
She said the Congress will adopt its manifestoes as policy documents if voted to power. “Assembly elections in the state would decide the condition and direction of the country’s politics,” she said in a statement issued here.
Pratibha said the poll results of three assembly and one Mandi Lok Sabha seat sent a big message across the country. “The government was forced to admit that price rise was a big issue in the elections,” she added.
The HP Congress chief said the wave of change in Himachal Pradesh started with four by-elections. She said that the Congress has manpower, whereas the BJP has been trying to influence people with money and power.
She said the Jai Ram government has failed on every front in the state. “Time has come when people should bid a farewell to the BJP government,” she added.
People have a lot of expectations from the Congress, whose main objective is to fulfil those, she said.
Pratibha expressed satisfaction over her meeting with the All India Congress Committee observers and other leaders of the party appointed for the state assembly elections and said the workers, including Congress leaders, in Himachal were looking forward positively to the polls. There is a lot of enthusiasm, she added.
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
