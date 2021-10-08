Outrage in Jammu over targeted killings in Kashmir

Enraged over sudden spike of selective killings of members of minority communities in Kashmir, several outfits and their representatives asked the J&K administration to “bring its act together before the situation spirals out of control and goes back to 90s”.

J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, president MK Bhardwaj said, “To use terrorism selectively against the minorities is an act of cowardice. We want stern action against the anti-national forces to prevent them for repeating similar acts in future.”

The association has decided to abstain from work on Friday.

Acts of ISI-backed anti-nationals: Chugh

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh has described the incidents of militant attacks in Srinagar as the “cowardly acts of disruptive and anti-national forces backed by Pakistan ISI”.

He said the killing of two government schoolteachers was a heinous crime committed by desperate militants trying to scuttle peace and development in the Valley.

Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also condemned the killings and said, “The government must bring its act together.”