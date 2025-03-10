Menu Explore
Outrage over fashion show in Gulmarg, CM Omar seeks report

ByAshiq Hussain, Srinagar
Mar 10, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Some pictures from the show in Gulmarg surfaced on social media platforms, triggering widespread backlash; Omar sought a report from the officials concerned

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday ‘vowed’ action after outrage over a fashion show held in Gulmarg. The show, organised on March 7, portrayed a ski-wear collection and was reportedly part of a ski festival hosted by a known designer label

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (PTI)

Some pictures from the show surfaced on social media platforms, triggering widespread backlash. Omar sought a report from the officials concerned.

“The shock & anger are totally understandable. The images I have seen show a complete disregard for local sensitivities and that too, during this holy month (Ramzan). My office has been in touch with the local authorities and asked for a report to be submitted within the next 24 hours... action, as appropriate, will follow,” Omar said on X. He was responding to Jamia Masjid chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz said such events in the name of tourism promotion ‘won’t be tolerated’. “Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan, an obscene fashion show is organised in Gulmarg, pictures and videos from which have gone viral sparking shock and anger among people. How could it be tolerated in the valley known for its sufi, saint culture and the deeply religious outlook of its people? Those involved should be held accountable,” he said in an X post.

Social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat questioned tourism department and Gulmarg Development Authority chief executive officer. He questioned the permission granted for the show and said it was important that such displays not be allowed.

“This fashion show in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramzan is an outrageous attack on our moral, ethical, cultural and religious values. Allowing such an event in the land of saints is unacceptable,” said X user Ali Azhar.

Another X post said, “In the sacred month of Ramadan, a fashion show in Gulmarg sparked outrage among the people. Such acts are an affront to the spiritual and moral fabric of our valley, which has long been a land of sufis and saints.” “Promoting tourism should never come at the cost of our religious and moral principles,” the post added.

