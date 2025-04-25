Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 1,200 to take part in Chitkara University’s Ivy League Model United Nations Conference

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 25, 2025 10:14 AM IST

Ivy League Model United Nations Conference, spearheaded by the University of Pennsylvania, has earned global acclaim for developing future leaders through diplomatic simulations, says university

Over 1,200 students from grade 8 to 12 across the country will take part in Ivy League Model United Nations Conference (ILMUNC) India-2025, to be hosted by Chitkara University, Chandigarh, on its campus from August 8 to 10. The three-day event would bring one of the United States’ celebrated academic simulations to the Indian soil for the first time, the university informed.

To be held from August 8 to 10 at Chitkara University, the Ivy League Model United Nations Conference is being brought to India in partnership with Big Red Education, the varsity has stated.
To be held from August 8 to 10 at Chitkara University, the Ivy League Model United Nations Conference is being brought to India in partnership with Big Red Education, the varsity has stated.

Spearheaded by the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn)—a premier Ivy League institution—the Ivy League Model United Nations Conference has earned global acclaim for its commitment to developing future leaders through authentic diplomatic simulations, according to the university.

As many as 11 student leaders from UPenn will guide committee sessions, uphold academic rigour and offer first-hand exposure to Ivy League-calibre education. The conference will simulate contemporary geopolitical challenges through rigorous committee debates, complemented by keynote addresses, expert-led sessions and cultural exchange activities.

The experience will include social mixers, networking opportunities and a strong emphasis on global citizenship and personal growth. All participants will receive a certificate of achievement, while standout performers will be recognised and awarded by the UPenn team.

The conference is being brought to India in partnership with Big Red Education (BRE), the official facilitator of Ivy League academic programmes in the region.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, said, “This partnership with the University of Pennsylvania reflects our enduring commitment to offering global exposure and academic excellence to school students across the nation.”

“By bringing one of the Ivy League’s most prestigious high school diplomacy conferences to India, Chitkara University reaffirms its commitment to fostering critical thinking, global citizenship and leadership among school students,” the university mentioned in a statement.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 1,200 to take part in Chitkara University’s Ivy League Model United Nations Conference
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On