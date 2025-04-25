Over 1,200 to take part in Chitkara University’s Ivy League Model United Nations Conference

Over 1,200 students from grade 8 to 12 across the country will take part in Ivy League Model United Nations Conference (ILMUNC) India-2025, to be hosted by Chitkara University, Chandigarh, on its campus from August 8 to 10. The three-day event would bring one of the United States’ celebrated academic simulations to the Indian soil for the first time, the university informed. To be held from August 8 to 10 at Chitkara University, the Ivy League Model United Nations Conference is being brought to India in partnership with Big Red Education, the varsity has stated.

Spearheaded by the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn)—a premier Ivy League institution—the Ivy League Model United Nations Conference has earned global acclaim for its commitment to developing future leaders through authentic diplomatic simulations, according to the university.

As many as 11 student leaders from UPenn will guide committee sessions, uphold academic rigour and offer first-hand exposure to Ivy League-calibre education. The conference will simulate contemporary geopolitical challenges through rigorous committee debates, complemented by keynote addresses, expert-led sessions and cultural exchange activities.

The experience will include social mixers, networking opportunities and a strong emphasis on global citizenship and personal growth. All participants will receive a certificate of achievement, while standout performers will be recognised and awarded by the UPenn team.

The conference is being brought to India in partnership with Big Red Education (BRE), the official facilitator of Ivy League academic programmes in the region.

Dr Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of Chitkara University, said, “This partnership with the University of Pennsylvania reflects our enduring commitment to offering global exposure and academic excellence to school students across the nation.”

“By bringing one of the Ivy League’s most prestigious high school diplomacy conferences to India, Chitkara University reaffirms its commitment to fostering critical thinking, global citizenship and leadership among school students,” the university mentioned in a statement.